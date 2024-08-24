Ambassador Stanislavov: The number of countries advocating for dialogue with Russia will grow

The number of European Union (EU) countries advocating for dialogue with Russia will grow. This is RIA Novosti said Russian Ambassador to Hungary Yevgeny Stanislavov.

According to him, the number of such states, as well as their influence in the EU, will only increase. The diplomat noted that this is indicated by the formation of the third largest faction in the European Parliament, “Patriots for Europe”, which supports the “Hungarian point of view”.

“It is obvious that in the current conditions, the influence of political forces in the European Union focused on national interests will only grow, as will the number of its member countries that will, like Hungary, advocate for dialogue with Russia,” the ambassador said.

Earlier, Stanislavov said that Europeans were tired of supporting Ukraine and the pro-war policies of the EU authorities. According to him, the visit of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to Russia and China caused a sharply negative reaction among European authorities and the media, which contrasted with changes in public opinion in Europe.