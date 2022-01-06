Ukraine’s Ambassador to Germany Andriy Melnyk predicted that Russia would slow down the process of this country’s entry into NATO. He told about this in an interview with the publication. “European truth”…

“I would be glad to be wrong, but it looks like [президенту России Владимиру] Putin will succeed, if not block, then at least slow down our progress towards NATO. Although we cannot say: “Let’s go to the EU now, and NATO then somewhere later,” ”the Ukrainian ambassador said. At the same time, Kiev is constantly reminded of the necessary progress in reforms for membership in the EU and NATO, he stressed.

Earlier, a member of the Federation Council of Russia, Alexei Pushkov, described the dire consequences of the way Ukraine and Georgia join the alliance, which was previously proposed by former secretary general Anders Fogh Rasmussen. The proposal was that NATO would provide both countries with a membership action plan while they had not resolved their territorial disputes, but would also limit the scope of Article 5 of its collective defense charter.