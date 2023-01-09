Some of the Western weapons supplied to Kyiv for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have expired. This was announced on January 8 by the Ambassador of Ukraine to the UK Vadim Prystaiko in an interview with Newsweek.

“A piece of equipment that has expired. We joke that if you want to dispose of it, give it to us… In normal, peacetime, no one would want to talk about it in such terms. But now, why not? he noted.

According to Prystaiko, after Ukraine was promised to be provided with Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems (SAMs), Kyiv had a hope that many other types of Western weapons would also fall into the hands of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

“We never expected the Patriot system to arrive. Seriously, this is a first-class anti-missile system, which was out of the question at all. I think it will be much easier to get tanks, helicopters and even planes now,” the head of the diplomatic mission summed up.

On January 9, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Kyiv is grateful to its allies for the military and financial assistance provided, but none of the Western partners did enough to ensure that Ukraine won. He also stressed that the supply of new weapons to the Armed Forces of Ukraine is supposedly necessary to achieve peace in Europe.

On the same day, political analyst Oleksandr Dudchak noted that the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry makes statements “automatically”, adding that Ukraine “sits on the neck” of the West, and it will never be enough.

Prior to this, on January 5, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the further militarization of Ukraine is “the path to peace.” He stressed the need for NATO allies to invest more in defense.

Western countries began to arm Ukraine more actively against the backdrop of the military operation carried out by the Russian Federation since February 24 to protect Donbass, against which Kyiv has been conducting military operations since 2014.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.