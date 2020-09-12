Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov stated that relations between the Russian Federation and the USA had been in deep disaster, reviews TASS…

In line with Antonov, “no breakthroughs” are anticipated within the close to future, on condition that the USA faces a presidential election. He famous that Russia is able to develop relations to the identical extent because the American facet is prepared for this, and added that to this point there isn’t a “nice want” to develop relations on the a part of the USA.

He pressured that in such a scenario, communication between residents, representatives of the spheres of tradition and sports activities of the 2 international locations is now particularly vital.

Earlier, Antonov, after the phrases of the Deputy Assistant to the top of the Pentagon Robert Sufer that the USA started to modernize its nuclear forces in response to the identical actions of Russia, stated that the worldwide nuclear deterrent was destabilized by the choice of the USA to deploy low-yield nuclear warheads, quite than actions Russia.

The ambassador recalled that final yr the USA put in low-yield W76-2 warheads on Trident II ballistic missiles. In line with Antonov, the Pentagon is making such accusations towards the Russian Federation with a view to justify the US coverage of reducing the “threshold” for the usage of nuclear weapons. The diplomat pressured that the Russian nuclear coverage is only defensive in nature.