Russian Ambassador to Berlin Sergei Nechaev admitted that the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline will be built even before the elections to the Bundestag, which will be held on September 26. He stated this on May 8 on the air of the radio station. Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland.

“I really hope that he will be ready even before the elections to the Bundestag. The weather is essential to the completion of the project. If it is better, then we will move forward faster. Work is underway, there is still almost 100 km left to overcome, ”the diplomat said.

He recalled that Moscow and Berlin have been cooperating on gas supplies for over 50 years.

“Even during the worst times of the Cold War, it worked. And now the question is whether we want to bury € 10 billion at the bottom of the sea. The decision must be made by Europe, ”Nechaev added.

On April 29, the Prime Minister of the German federal state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Manuela Schwezig, announced that Nord Stream 2 is needed by Germany and needs to be completed. She also stressed that she rejects US sanctions against the pipeline.

Earlier, on April 20, German Chancellor Merkel indicated that Berlin had made a choice in favor of the construction of the SP-2, despite criticism from the EU countries.

Nord Stream 2 is being built from Russia to Germany along the bottom of the Baltic Sea with the aim of direct and reliable gas supplies to Europe. The EU countries mainly support the project and participate in its implementation. The Baltic states, Poland, Ukraine and the United States are opposed. The latter have more than once imposed sanctions on the project.