Russian Ambassador to Minsk Dmitry Mezentsev believes that the presence of NATO troops near the borders of the Russian Federation and Belarus cannot be interpreted other than as a potential threat. He told about this in an interview with STV TV channel on Sunday, September 27.

According to him, he recently met with a number of ambassadors of the EU countries and asked how one should treat the fact that NATO tanks, including American ones, are on the territory of the Baltic countries near the nearest borders of Russia and Belarus.

“Unfortunately, I didn’t get this answer very clearly, because in fact it’s impossible to interpret it other than saber rattling and a potential threat to the Union State and two fraternal republics,” Mezentseva quotes TASS…

At the same time, the ambassador pointed out that, if this is really so, the answer to this, among other things, was the cohesion of the army ranks at the exercises “Slavic Brotherhood”, which took place from September 14 to 25 in Belarus. Mezentsev added that the exercises showed that no one should doubt the conviction, will and courage in protecting the borders of the Union State of Russia and Belarus.

On September 15, Lithuanian Defense Minister Raimundas Karoblis said that the joint military exercises of Russia and Belarus in the Brest region do not pose an immediate threat to Lithuania.

He also added that the units of the NATO member states stationed in Lithuania “serve as a deterrent and are exclusively defensive in nature.”