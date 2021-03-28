Polish Ambassador to Russia Krzysztof Krajewski criticized the Kremlin’s proposed moratorium on the deployment of intermediate and shorter-range missiles in Europe. In an interview Interfax the diplomat called Moscow’s initiative unconstructive, since it imposes “unilateral obligations” on Warsaw.

“The proposal of the Russian side regarding a moratorium on the deployment of missile systems in Europe, previously prohibited by the treaty on the elimination of intermediate and shorter-range missiles, can hardly be regarded as constructive,” said Kraevsky. He noted that the treaty had ceased to operate, among other things, due to the fact that the Kremlin “continues to deny that the 9M729-Novator missiles deployed in the region exceed the permissible range.”

The ambassador stressed that Russia regularly deploys missile systems on its territory. “In fact, accepting the Russian proposal would mean a unilateral commitment,” Kraevsky said, adding that Moscow’s proposal did not include the Iskander systems located in the Kaliningrad region or other bases in the Western Military District.

The diplomat said that the US missile system, which is planned to be deployed in Poland, “is designed to intercept ballistic missiles from the Middle East, launched into Europe.”

The missile Treaty on the Elimination of Intermediate-Range and Shorter-Range Missiles (INF Treaty) was officially terminated on August 2, 2020. Washington tore up the 1987 agreement, allegedly due to violations of its terms by the Russian side. Moscow denies all charges.