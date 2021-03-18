The parliamentary majority in Moldova proposed the candidacy of the current ambassador to Russia, Vladimir Golovatyuk, for the post of prime minister of the country. This was announced on Thursday, March 18, by the leader of the largest parliamentary Party of Socialists of the Republic of Moldova (PSRM), ex-president Igor Dodon.

“PSRM proposes to the president of the country to nominate Golovotyuk as a candidate for the post of prime minister. His candidacy in parliament is ready to support the majority – 53 out of 101 deputies, ”Dodon said in an interview with TASS…

On March 16, Moldovan President Maia Sandu nominated Igor Grosu, leader of the pro-presidential PAS party faction in parliament, to the post of Prime Minister. She asked him to form the composition of the government and the program of the cabinet of ministers to present in parliament.

The first candidate nominated in January by Sandu for this position was Natalia Gavrilitsa, ex-Minister of Finance, vice-chairman of the Action and Solidarity party created by Sandu. But the MPs refused to approve her candidacy.

On March 12, ex-President of Moldova, chairman of the Party of Socialists Igor Dodon announced his desire to become prime minister after early or planned parliamentary elections.

The next parliamentary elections in the republic are scheduled for 2023, but the Socialist Party does not exclude that they may be held ahead of schedule, namely this fall.

According to Moldovan legislation, the parliament can be dissolved in two cases: if within three months the deputies do not adopt a single law and if within the same time they do not approve the candidacy of the prime minister.

Prior to Sandu’s announcement of the appointment of Grosu as Prime Minister, since December last year, Foreign Minister Aureli Chokoy served as Prime Minister of the country. Former Moldovan Prime Minister Ion Chicu announced his decision to leave his post and the resignation of the government on December 23.