Sharjah (WAM)

Francesca Elizabeth Mendes Escobar, Ambassador of the United States of Mexico to the country, confirmed that the Emirate of Sharjah is putting a remarkable effort at the international level in caring for children, embracing their talents and energies, and providing a cultural and creative model to be emulated in nurturing creativity in the region, especially at the level of the book and publishing industry related to generations. New children, adolescents and youth.

This came during her visit to the activities of the 12th edition of the “Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival”, accompanied by Khawla Al-Majini, General Coordinator of the Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival, where she was briefed on the most prominent events hosted by the festival and the pavilions that are allocated to the participating publishing houses from 15 Arab and foreign countries, and stopped at the most prominent corridors. The festival and its innovative platforms for this year.

Escobar said that organizing the Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival enhances the opportunity for the return of international cultural activities and events and provides a model for organizing international exhibitions according to high precautionary measures that ensure the safety of the public.

She emphasized that children today in the Emirates and all countries of the world are in need more than ever before for a great event such as the “Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival” that gives them wide opportunities to learn, read and acquire new skills in arts and technology, and open windows for them to explore new cultures.

She indicated that the cultural representation of Mexico in the festival reflects her country’s desire to deepen cultural relations with the Emirate of Sharjah and the UAE by opening the horizon for cooperation with counterpart cultural institutions, and exchanging experiences and experiences with artists, writers and publishers in the two countries.