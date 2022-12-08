Lima.- The Mexican ambassador to Peru, Pablo Monroy, went to the prison where former president Pedro Castillo is at the police headquarters in Lima, after he was dismissed and detained before arriving at the Mexican Embassy to request political asylum.

According to local media, the Mexican ambassador in Peru arrived at the headquarters of the Directorate of Special Operations (Diroes) in Lima, where Pedro Castillo He has been in custody since yesterday, December 7.

Pablo Monroy was caught arriving at the police headquarters in a car and did not make statements to the press. However, the chancellor Marcelo Ebrard revealed some details about the visit of the Mexican diplomat to the former president of Peru.

The Secretary of Foreign Relations (SRE) reported on social networks that Pedro Castillo is physically well and in the company of his lawyeras reported by the Mexican ambassador.

He explained that the former Peruvian president ratified the request for political asylum to Mexicowhich was sent from 2 in the morning to the Embassy, ​​after which the SRE will begin consultations with the Peruvian authorities.

“Ambassador Pablo Monroy reports to me from Lima that he was able to meet with Pedro Castillo at the Penitentiary Center at 1:20 p.m. He found him physically well and in the company of his lawyer,” Ebrard wrote on Twitter.

AMLO orders Pedro Castillo to be given asylum

Previously, in La Mañanera this Thursday, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) revealed that he ordered to toast shelter for Castillo at the Mexican Embassy in Peru at the request of the former president.

He recounted that shortly before his dismissal, the Peruvian politician contacted the Office of the Presidency to request political asylumfor which AMLO asked Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard to open the doors of the diplomatic headquarters.

However, the Mexican embassy was blocked by police and citizens to prevent the entry of the former president, who was arrested a few streets from the Government Palace after being dismissed for “permanent moral incapacity.”

Also, AMLO asked that the human rights of Pedro Castillo be respected and protect your family, with a process attached to the law.

Although he refused to incur interferencein adherence to Mexico’s foreign policy of non-intervention, López Obrador gave his opinion on the political crisis in Peruaccusing the elite of orchestrating a smear campaign against Castillo.

“We are very sorry for what happened, because since he won legally and legitimately, Pedro Castillo was the victim of harassment, of confrontation, his adversaries did not accept, especially the economic and political elites of that country that he governed,” he accused.

The former president was dismissed by the Peruvian Congress after ordering its dissolution and declaring an “emergency exception government”, which would imply a curfew and the election of new legislators to create a new Constitution, which was considered by legislators as a coup.

Following her dismissal, former Vice President Dina Boluarte took protest this Thursday as the first female president of Peru. However, AMLO refrained from recognizing his presidency and giving a position on relations between Mexico and Peru.

