After the riots that broke out in early 2022, the situation in Kazakhstan is stabilizing, the country is returning to normal life, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Russia Ermek Kosherbayev said on the air. Youtube-channel “Soloviev Live”.

Despite the improvement in the situation, the danger remains, he added. Kosherbayev noted that aviation, rail and road communications are now being restored. “However, there remain separate centers of terrorist activity, and our people, our country have a lot of work to do,” he assessed the situation.

Protests in Kazakhstan began on January 2 and on January 4 escalated into clashes with security officials. 18 law enforcement officers were killed. More than 700 police officers and servicemen of the Republic’s National Guard were injured.

January 10, 2022 is declared a day of national mourning.