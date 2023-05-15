The Russian authorities are ready to soon lift restrictions on the supply of certain goods from Belarus. This was announced on Sunday, May 14, by the Ambassador of the Republic to Russia Dmitry Krutoy on the air of the TV channel “Belarus 1”.

“We agreed that in the near future a list of individual commodity items, the supply of which remains subject to certain restrictions, will be submitted to the Russian government level. The Russian side expressed its readiness to remove these restrictions in the near future, if any,” he said.

The Ambassador of Belarus to the Russian Federation stressed that the topic of protecting the market of the union state was discussed during a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Denis Manturov. Krutoy added that now there are parallel imports and dumping of third countries.

Krutoy emphasized the special importance of mechanical engineering for Belarus. Minsk wants to keep the shares of enterprises for deliveries to the Russian Federation. He called the assembly of final products, for example, in civil aircraft construction, another important direction.

“Perhaps, these will be small aircraft of the new civil aviation, some of which can be localized in Belarus,” the ambassador added.

Earlier, on May 12, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko signed a law on the ratification of an agreement with the Russian side on the implementation of the military-technical cooperation program until 2025.

The day before, Lukashenka signed a law on the ratification of an agreement with the Russian side on the management of spent nuclear fuel (SNF).

On April 5, a meeting of the presidents of the Russian Federation and Belarus took place in the Kremlin. The next day, a meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State was held there.

Vladimir Putin pointed out that Moscow and Minsk were able to achieve excellent results in the field of integration.

Also on April 5, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, stressed that Russia’s cooperation with Belarus in the nuclear field fully complies with Moscow’s international obligations in this area.

Back in October 2021, it was reported that Russia and Belarus were planning to sign an agreement on cooperation in the field of transportation of nuclear materials.

On April 2, 1996, an agreement was signed on the formation of a community of Russia and Belarus. The terms of the agreement provide for the strengthening of relations of brotherhood, friendship and cooperation in the political, economic, social, humanitarian, scientific, technical and other fields.