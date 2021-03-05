Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov believes that Washington and Moscow need to unite their efforts in several areas, transfers RIA News.

The priority is the cooperation of countries in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, terrorism and climate change. Also, the diplomat noted, the parties can join forces in space exploration, cyber security and environmental protection of the Arctic.

Antonov added that the Russian side expects to deepen the dialogue on Syria, Afghanistan, Iran and the Middle East. In addition, the United States and Russia need to rebuild a “full-fledged government communications infrastructure” and modernize the agreement to prevent incidents at sea and in the air.

Earlier, Anatoly Antonov said that Russian diplomats are planning to establish regular contacts with the renewed apparatus of the White House. Also, in his opinion, Moscow and Washington should think about a meeting at the level of defense and foreign ministers.