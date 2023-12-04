Optimistic, although with some uncertainty, the ambassador was Luis Gilberto Murillo on the prospects that the United States will approve at the beginning of next year an allocation of resources similar to that it has been authorizing for Colombia in previous years and that is usually used for the fight against drugs, the implementation of peace agreements and other programs developmental.

(Also: The Colombian who received the prestigious Marca Bristo scholarship from Human Rights Watch)

Murillo spoke about the topic after an event organized at the embassy to present the balance of efforts for the year 2023, both of its diplomatic representation and of the embassy before the Organization of American States, OAS, and the 12 Colombian consulates that exist in the United States.

(We recommend: USA and Colombia: why is the relationship in the fight against drugs at a crossroads?)

Currently, the United States Senate has already approved an allocation of US$485 million dollars to be delivered to the country next year. However, the House of Representatives, in which Republicans have objected to some of President Gustavo Petro’s proposals, did not include aid for the country and conciliation between both Houses is pending. That debate was postponed until February of next year, after both bodies reached an agreement to maintain the same levels of funding for the federal government until that date..

Luis Gilberto Murillo, Colombian ambassador in Washington. See also Sports programming for Wednesday, September 27

“We are working for that. The administration presented a proposal of the same level as last year. We believe that this will be maintained and we are working to maintain it, but we see very good will… We hope that the Senate proposal will be maintained in the conciliation with the Chamber. There is uncertainty because the political process in the United States suggests it that way, but we are optimistic,” Murillo said.

(You can read: Recommendations of the Atlantic Council for US-Colombia anti-narcotics cooperation)

Murillo’s reference to the “electoral process” was in relation to next year’s presidential and legislative elections in the United States and the strong divisions that exist between both parties.

The administration presented a proposal at the same level as last year. We believe that this will continue and we are working to maintain it but we see a lot of good will.

According to Murillo, Many congressmen understand Colombia well and he highlighted that 47 of them, mostly Republicans, visited the country this year.

“We are in permanent dialogue with them, we are going to have a discussion that has challenges because the political context next year is elections and we want to avoid any disturbing event in relations that may have any relationship with that electoral process. But I think we have the sufficient tools to navigate that situation,” said the ambassador.

(Also: Irregular migration of Colombians to the US skyrockets almost 30% during fiscal year 2023)

The diplomat highlighted many meeting points with the United States, especially in areas such as climate change, the energy transition and the protection of diversity, but also in the fight against drugs, where they are working from a different approach that they have begun to accept. in Washington.

The ambassador also highlighted progress in the immigration agenda, where for the first time Colombians were approved to a family reunification program, as well as the four meetings between Petro and President Joe Biden, the High Level dialogue between both countries and the permanent visits to both Colombia and the United States of officials from both countries.

(Also: Why is Washington Post proposing to toughen the asylum process for migrants in the US?)

“With the United States we share values, we share challenges, but above all we have a strategic alliance that is deep and transcends governments,” the ambassador said.

SERGIO GÓMEZ MASERI

EL TIEMPO correspondent

Washington

On Twitter @sergom68