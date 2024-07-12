Mexico City.– The Mexican ambassador to Spain, Quirino Ordaz, met with the 17 Mexican people who are part of the musical show Malinche produced by Nacho Cano, former member of Mecano and who has been accused of promoting illegal immigration to that country.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE) said the meeting took place at the Embassy in Madrid.

“During the meeting, Ambassador Ordaz shared with his fellow citizens the consular services available to him, reaffirmed the support he provided in relation to their immigration status and confirmed that their physical condition and stay in Spain are adequate,” the Foreign Ministry said.

In the case of Lesly Guadalupe Ochoa Flores, a dancer who, according to Nacho Cano, was expelled from the musical production for supposedly being “problematic” and who allegedly denounced the irregular situation in which the group of Mexicans find themselves, the SRE indicated that she has also received consular assistance.

“The diplomatic representation will continue to provide legal assistance to Ms. Lesly Guadalupe Ochoa Flores at the National Police Station in Madrid,” it said, without specifying the legal status of the interpreter.

On Tuesday, the National Police arrested Nacho Cano and one of his collaborators for allegedly employing the group of Mexicans without a valid contract and under an irregular immigration status, since they arrived in the Iberian country with a tourist visa.

The Spanish artist denied that the Mexicans had the status of workers since they participated in the production as students and had received scholarships.

In response to reports that the Mexican Embassy had participated in the granting of scholarships, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs clarified that they only received the young people at a formal ceremony on December 14, 2023.

“The Mexican Embassy, ​​in its mission to strengthen bilateral relations with Spain, supports various initiatives that promote cultural, artistic and academic exchange. In this regard, last December the diplomatic representation received the group in a formal ceremony, however, beyond the interest of connecting with Mexican people in the cultural field, the embassy was not involved in the design, granting, or operation of the project,” it said.