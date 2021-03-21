Russia and Great Britain continue to cooperate on a number of issues, but in the political plane, relations between the countries are “practically dead.” This was stated by the Russian Ambassador to London Andrei Kelin.

“The British government has destroyed the bulk of our relationship, we preserve it mainly in the economic and cultural spheres. As for the political field, they are practically dead, “the ambassador said in an interview with the radio station. LBC…

Kelin noted that Great Britain is pursuing a “hostile course” towards Russia, which the Russian side does not accept. The ambassador added that London is mainly engaged in accusing Russia of human rights violations.

However, the very formulation of the question is not constructive, since there are no countries where human rights are fully observed, Kelin said. As an example, he recalled the situation with the detention in London of the founder of WikiLeaks Julian Assange, which was carried out in violation of human rights.

The diplomat concluded that the British authorities are leaving Russia no room for “political dialogue.”

Earlier, in a comprehensive review of security, defense and foreign policy of Great Britain for the period up to 2030, Russia was named the most acute and urgent threat.