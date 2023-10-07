Thousands of Ukrainian children who have fled to the Netherlands with their parents are in danger of not being able to speak their mother tongue sufficiently. This could make their return to Ukraine more difficult, fears Ukrainian ambassador Oleksandr Karasevych. He asks the government for help with Ukrainian language lessons in the Dutch refugee shelter.

The problem mainly affects Ukrainian refugees who came to the Netherlands at a young age, Karasevych says in an interview with this newspaper/site. “I’m afraid that in a few years they will hardly be able to write or even speak Ukrainian. They must not become alienated from our country. When the war is over, we will desperately need them.”

The ambassador shared his concerns on Thursday to State Secretary Eric van der Burg (Asylum and Migration). A spokesperson for the VVD minister confirms the conversation and says that the matter will be discussed further in the near future.

To Dutch schools

Just like asylum seeker children, refugee Ukrainian children go to a Dutch school, often one that is specifically intended for newcomers. No Ukrainian lessons are taught there. To fill this gap, there are twelve to thirteen weekend schools in the Netherlands, but according to Karasevych that is insufficient. He wants the Dutch government to help.

The Netherlands currently hosts approximately 100,000 Ukrainians, including many children. Nearly 12,000 Ukrainian children are taught at a Dutch primary school, according to figures from DUO. Half are in a so-called newcomer class. In addition, more than 7,000 Ukrainian teenagers receive lessons in secondary education.