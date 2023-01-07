the ambassador Fernando Church, 57 years old, is the new Chief of Ceremonies of the Presidency of the Republic. The diplomat was responsible for the procedures for taking possession of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) on January 1, 2023.

The information was confirmed to Power360 by the advisory of the Presidency. On Friday (6.jan.2023), Igreja participated in Lula’s 1st meeting with his 37 ministers.

The ambassador sat on the left side of the room, next to the first lady, Janja.

Read in the infographic below where each Lula adviser was at the ministerial meeting.

Fernando Igreja was also part of the PT’s transition team. On November 21, 2022, it was named by the then coordinator, the vice-president Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), to compose the special advisory body for coordinating the organization of the inauguration.

Who is Fernando Church?

Fernando Luiz Lemos Igreja was born in Brasília (DF). He holds a law degree from UNB (University of Brasilia).

In 1986, he joined the Diplomatic Career Preparation Course at the Rio Branco Institute.

From 1987, he held various positions at Itamaraty. Between them:

Deputy Consul General of Brazil in Boston, United States (2008-2011);

deputy consul on a transitory mission at the Consulate General in Chicago, USA (2000-2001);

first secretary, counselor, minister-counselor, commissioner and chargé d’affaires at the Brazilian Embassy in Algiers, Algeria (2005-2008);

First Secretary in Transitional Missions at Embassies in Paris, France, and Prague, Czech Republic (2002);

First Secretary at the Embassy in Paris (2002-2005).

In May 2017, the Senate approved the nomination of Fernando Igreja as ambassador of Brazil in the United Arab Emirates. He took office in June of that year.