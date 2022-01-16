KShortly before Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock’s inaugural visit to Kiev, the Ukrainian ambassador in Berlin urged the Greens politician to promise Ukraine the supply of weapons for national defense. The reluctance or even refusal of arms deliveries by Baerbock and the entire new federal government is “very frustrating and bitter,” said Ambassador Andrij Melnyk of the German Press Agency. “People in Ukraine are extremely disappointed. Now the moment of truth has come as to who the real friend is.”

The Ukrainians are aware that the coalition agreement between the SPD, the Greens and the FDP stipulates a restrictive arms export policy that does not allow arms deliveries to crisis areas, said Melnyk. “But this political document is not a Bible. And the world is currently facing the greatest danger of a huge war in the middle of Europe, the worst since 1945.” Ukraine’s statehood is being threatened by Russian President Vladimir Putin. Ukrainians have the “sacred right to self-defense”.

Baerbock has been cautious so far

Ukraine has been demanding arms supplies from Germany for years in order to be able to defend itself against a possible Russian attack – so far without success. However, Green Party leader Robert Habeck said during a visit to Ukraine during the election campaign last May that the country could hardly be denied “defensive weapons”. In view of the Russian troop deployment on the border with Ukraine, the designated CDU chairman Friedrich Merz also advocates considering arms deliveries. Shortly before Christmas, Baerbock told the dpa on the question: “Another military escalation would not bring any more security to Ukraine.”

Melnyk pointed out that German criminal law includes the offense of “failure to provide assistance”. “The same basic principle applies in interstate relations,” he said. “We are therefore appealing to the German government, personally to Foreign Minister Baerbock, to urgently help Ukraine with the necessary defensive weapons. That is morally and humanly imperative.”

Foreign Minister of Ukraine warns about Putin

Baerbock’s Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba called on the federal government to take a “firm and clear course against Russian threats and attempts at intimidation”. The “Bild am Sonntag” said the foreign minister: “No business interest and no need to show understanding for Putin is worth allowing a bloody war in Europe.” Russia’s President Vladimir Putin is a master “at stirring up fears.

The Kremlin boss follows a clear pattern of behavior: “First he creates problems and crises. Then he invites others to discuss and solve the problems and crises with him. And in the end he himself proposes solutions that demand concessions from his opponents.” He only understands “the language of strength.”

In the “BamS”, Kuleba also reaffirmed his country’s will to join NATO. “If Putin wants to know why his neighbors are aspiring to NATO membership, all he has to do is look in the mirror,” he pointed out.

Baerbock also wants to visit the crisis area

Baerbock will travel to Ukraine on Monday for her inaugural visit and then to Moscow to meet Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday. According to French information, a joint visit with French Foreign Minister Jean Yves Le Drian to the conflict area in eastern Ukraine is also planned. According to Baerbock, it wants to use “conversation channels at all different levels” in the current crisis situation. This requires a lot of perseverance, patience and “strong nerves”.

In view of a massive Russian troop deployment on the border with Ukraine, the West fears that Russia is currently preparing an invasion of the neighboring country after annexing Crimea in 2014. The Kremlin rejects this.