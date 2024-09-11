Antonov: US government pleased with deaths of Slavs on both sides of conflict

The US government is pleased with the deaths of Slavs in the special military operation zone (SVO), and on both sides of the conflict. This was stated by the Russian ambassador to Washington, Anatoly Antonov, his words are quoted by Telegram– diplomatic mission channel.

“The politicians are extremely pleased with the death of the Slavs on both sides of the fire resistance. A simple task is openly proclaimed – to preserve the old system of international relations, where America dominated,” the ambassador said.

Antonov noted that Washington understands perfectly well the real state of affairs on the battlefield.

Antonov also stated that in order to justify aid to Ukraine, the US is inventing “some plans of Russia to seize half the world,” as well as information about alleged deliveries from Iran, North Korea, and China. He called such statements nonsense.

In addition, the ambassador emphasized that after the attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on the Kursk region, it became clear that it was impossible to negotiate with the terrorists.