Ambassador Days | Häkkänen: Finland could participate in the peacetime air surveillance of these countries

The Finnish ambassadors are currently meeting in Helsinki.

Minister of Defense Antti Häkkänen (kok), Finland will decide during the fall how it will participate in NATO’s peacetime joint defense tasks. Häkkänen spoke about the topic in his speech at the Ambassador Days in Helsinki.

Häkkänen stated in his speech that, as a member of NATO, Finland, like other allies, participates in NATO’s peacetime joint defense tasks.

“These can be, for example, air surveillance in the Baltics, Poland, Bulgaria and Romania, and seasonally also in Iceland,” Häkkänen said.

“Also the forward presence, the so-called EFP forces in the Baltics, Poland, Romania, Bulgaria, Hungary and Slovakia, is part of NATO’s peacetime joint defense tasks.”

According to Häkkänen, Finland’s participation in these is decided nationally.

“The matter is being prepared at the Ministry of Defense and decisions are to be made during the fall.”

Finland ambassadors representing abroad are currently meeting in Helsinki for a three-day ambassadorial meeting. The meeting is held annually. Now it is organized in a new situation, because the Finnish government has changed in the summer and the country has joined NATO.

In connection with the meeting, policy speeches will be heard from the entire leadership of Finland’s foreign policy.

Earlier on Tuesday the ambassadors spoke president Sauli Niinistö.

On Monday, the foreign minister spoke to the ambassadors Elina Valtonen (kok), Minister of Foreign Trade and Development Ville Tavio (ps) and the Prime Minister Petteri Orpo (cook). On Wednesday, the Minister of Education responsible for Nordic cooperation will speak Anna-Maja Henriksson (r).

The topic of this year’s meeting is how the multipolar new world order and the geoeconomic and technological revolution affect the position of Finland and Europe. The meeting also discusses the prerequisites for the EU’s global role.