Russian Ambassador to Italy Paramonov: Rai journalists wanted not surprising

The search for journalists from the Italian television and radio company Rai, who illegally entered Russian territory, is not surprising. This was stated by the Russian Ambassador to Italy Alexey Paramonov, reports RIA Novosti.

The diplomat was summoned to the Italian Foreign Ministry, during which he explained that the journalists had committed a crime, and the final decision on the case should be made by the court. “The ambassador explained that there are no grounds for any “surprise” in connection with the well-founded and clear position of the Russian competent authorities,” the embassy statement was quoted by the agency as saying.

Earlier it became known that the Russian Interior Ministry had declared seven foreign journalists wanted under a criminal article. In particular, we are talking about journalists from the Italian TV channel Rai Stefani Battistini and Simone Traini.

In August, the RAI television and radio company recalled journalists Stefania Battistini and Simone Traini from Ukraine after a story made in the Kursk region. The fact of visiting Russia was criticized by the Russian Foreign Ministry, and the republic’s ambassador Cecilia Piccioni was summoned to the department.