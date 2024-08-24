Ambassador Antonov declared Russia’s indifference to US attempts to “punish the Russian people”

Russia does not care what measures the United States of America will try to take to “punish the Russian people,” said Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov, commenting on the new anti-Russian restrictions. His words are quoted by Telegram– channel of the Russian diplomatic mission.

“I would like to point out that such multifaceted sanctions have been introduced against Russia that we essentially don’t care what else the administration comes up with to punish the Russian people,” the diplomat said, promising to make every effort to ensure that Russians feel calm and “don’t look back at American attacks.”

Earlier, Antonov commented on the US accusations against Moscow about alleged interference in the elections, emphasizing that the Russian Federation has no preferences regarding the future leader of the country and called on the US authorities to stop the “verbal chaff” on this topic.

He also stated that Russia and the United States are doomed to live on the same planet and interact with each other, but the time has not yet come to “put all the bricks together and then jointly build some kind of relationship.”