Antonov: Russia raises issue with US about return of seized diplomatic property

Russia constantly raises the issue of returning seized diplomatic property to the United States. This was reported by the Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov, his words are quoted by RIA Novosti.

“We constantly and at all levels raise the issue of returning our diplomatic property in contacts with representatives of the White House and the State Department. I would like to emphasize that nothing has changed in the American position,” Antonov said.

He noted that over the past seven years, Washington has not provided a single legally sound argument in defense of its own decision.

In the fall of 2022, Antonov inspected Russian diplomatic property in San Francisco, California, that had been blocked by the U.S. government. The property in question was the residence of the Russian consul general and the building of the consulate general itself. Both properties have been blocked by U.S. authorities since 2017.