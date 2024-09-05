Antonov: Tightening the sanctions screws has become a political sport for the US

Tightening the sanctions screws has become a kind of “political sport for the US,” Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov said, as quoted by Telegram– diplomatic mission channel.

“The Democratic team is practicing it, creating various barriers, with amazing enthusiasm. Moreover, more and more often it is about attempts to put pressure not only on Russia, but also on “third” countries. To force everyone to dance to their own tune, that is, the dollar,” Antonov said.

According to him, the US is aware of the insufficient effectiveness of the restrictions they have introduced, which is why they are “firing in all directions.” Because of this, ships, supplies of high-precision technologies and threats of secondary measures against partners are subject to sanctions, the diplomat emphasized.

On September 4, it became known that the US Treasury Department imposed sanctions against the editor-in-chief of the media group “Russia Today” and RT Margarita Simonyan and her deputies. According to the Ministry of Finance, Russian journalists are allegedly using artificial intelligence technologies and deepfakes to influence the US elections, namely, to undermine confidence in US electoral institutions. The heads of RT are also suspected of recruiting major American bloggers.