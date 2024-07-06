Melik-Bagdasarov: Russian ships’ visit to Venezuela is an example of friendship

The visit of the ships of the Russian Northern Fleet to the Venezuelan port of La Guaira and the participation of sailors in the parade on Independence Day is an example of friendship and cooperation between the states. About this RIA News Russian Ambassador to Venezuela Sergei Melik-Bagdasarov reported.

“They arrived on the eve of Venezuela’s Independence Day, and yesterday a group of Russian sailors took part in the parade, marching along Paseo Los Proceres with Venezuelan soldiers in front of Constitutional President Nicolás Maduro Moros as a sign of our unconditional solidarity,” he said.

Earlier it became known that the naval strike group of the Russian Northern Fleet left the port of Venezuela, where it was on a friendly visit. It is specified that the supply tanker “Akademik Pashin” sailed first.