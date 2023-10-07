In the week that the first cracks appeared in the unanimous Western support for Ukraine, the new Ukrainian ambassador Oleksandr Karasevych is not afraid of decreasing aid from the Netherlands. However, he does ask the cabinet for Ukrainian language lessons in Dutch refugee shelters. “I am afraid that our children will soon no longer be able to speak and write in Ukrainian.”

