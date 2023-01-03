The Brazilian government granted this Monday (2.jan.2023) agreement Chile’s ambassador to Brazil, Sebastián Depolo Cabrera. He had been waiting for authorization to work in the country since March 2022, when the request for release was forwarded to the MRE (Ministry of Foreign Affairs) for approval by the former president. Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

O agreement It is the agreement of a State to receive members of a diplomatic mission from a foreign country. The president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), gave the green light to Depolo after his meeting with the Chilean president, Gabriel Boric, this Monday.

“Mr. Depolo has a prominent presence in academic and political life in Chile”, Itamaraty said in a note. Here’s the full (63 KB).

Lula spent the 2nd day of his government in talks with international leaders. 16 bilateral meetings were scheduled. After the meeting with Boric, the 2 South American heads of state made publications on Twitter.

“I met the Chilean president, Gabriel Boric, and we talked about the immense potential for economic collaboration and the development of international partnerships between Brazil and Chile, for the development of our region”, he wrote Squid.

“In our 1st bilateral meeting with the president of Brazil, Lula, we reinforced cooperation between our governments and joint work on South American and Latin American integration policies. We move forward united for the well-being of our people!”, said Boric.

BORIC E BOLSONARO

Boric and Bolsonaro had a cold relationship. The former Brazilian president did not attend the inauguration of the Chilean leader, on March 11, 2022. In addition, the congratulation to the head of state of Chile was made through a note issued by the Itamaraty 4 days after the result of the presidential election in the Andean country .

After taking office, Boric said he wanted to maintain a good relationship with Brazil, but said he thought “totally different” from Bolsonaro. At the time, the Chilean leader declared that he was hoping for a victory for Lula in the 2022 election.

During the debate on Bandon August 28, Bolsonaro stated that Boric “burned the subway” in protests before assuming the presidency of Chile. The Chilean government even summoned the Brazilian ambassador in Santiago, Paulo Roberto Soares Pacheco.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Antonia Urrejola, said in a statement that the statements made by the then Chief Executive regarding the Chilean president were “absolutely false information” is that “corrode democracy and bilateral relations”.

WHO IS SEBASTIAN DEPOLO CABRERA

Sebástian Depolo Cabrera, 46 years old, was a university professor at the University of Chile. He is a sociologist from the University of Concepción and one of the founders of the RD (Democratic Revolution) party.

In 2017, he was head of the presidential campaign for journalist Beatriz Sánchez, who came in 3rd place. The professor also ran for a seat in the Senate for the Metropolitan Region of Santiago, in 2021, but was not elected.

Depolo has already criticized Bolsonaro. On October 8, 2018, Depolo stated on twitter to be “it is a mistake to say that Bolsonaro is the Brazilian Trump, in many ways Bolsonaro is worse than Trump”.

“What we see in Bolsonaro’s Brazil is the beginning of fascism. Hatred of difference, normalization of society, political persecution of dissidents and punishment for ideas contrary to those of the regime. Very worrying”, he wrote on his Twitter profile on January 4, 2019.