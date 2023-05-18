The United States, due to the impossibility of hitting the Russian Federation, is trying to cause confusion in Russian society. This was stated by Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov on May 18, commenting on a CIA video calling on Russians to share sensitive information with the American intelligence service.

He pointed out that this was not the first “impudent provocation” of the American intelligence services. So, on the territory of the embassy, ​​when using the YouTube portal, advertising appears in the form of recruitment videos on behalf of the FBI. Antonov noted that we are talking about a coordinated campaign as part of a hybrid war unleashed against Russia.

“Having failed his sanctions blitzkrieg and realizing the impossibility of inflicting a military defeat on us, [недоброжелатели на Западе] trying to sow confusion in Russian society. The task is to make sure that everything is turned upside down for us, and we no longer believe in ourselves. Then, they say, you can take Russia with your bare hands, ”Antonov’s words are quoted in Telegram channel diplomatic missions.

According to Antonov, “this number will not work,” since the special military operation (SVO) enjoys consensus support among the citizens and political forces of Russia.

On May 15, CNN pointed to CIA attempts to recruit Russians by posting propaganda videos on the Telegram messenger. Intelligence officials created a channel and posted a video in Russian that ends with instructions on how to contact the CIA anonymously and securely.

The channel also cited an official as saying that the CIA hoped the Russians, who have access to valuable information, would contact them.

The next day, May 16, the press secretary of the Russian president, Dmitry Peskov, commented on the information that the CIA offered the Russians to transfer information. He stated that the Russian special services monitor the actions of the CIA.

On May 17, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, stated that the CIA’s attempts to conduct agitation and recruitment activities in the Russian Federation would not remain without a proper response from the Russian side. She drew attention to the fact that such steps show the level of flight of thought of the United States and are an indicator of a sharply increased activity on this track of a state that is unfriendly.

As early as November 23 last year, The Wall Street Journal, citing a statement by CIA Deputy Head David Marlowe, wrote about the department’s plans to recruit Russian citizens dissatisfied with the special military operation in Ukraine. It was noted that the CIA is “open to cooperation” and “is looking around the world” for Russians from this category.