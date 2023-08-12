Washington’s new sanctions against Moscow will not bring the desired result to the US. This was announced on Friday, August 11, by Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov.

He said that Western sanctions failed to bring down the Russian economy, and the population of the Russian Federation can look to the future with full confidence.

“Meanwhile, states outside the notorious “golden billion” are once again convinced of the unreliability and toxicity of the US-centric financial system,” the official quoted the ambassador as saying. Telegram channel diplomatic missions.

The new sanctions, according to Antonov, do not look like a threat to the economic situation of the Russian Federation, but rather an attempt to smooth out the growing dissatisfaction in the United States with the failed restrictive policy of the White House.

“Even local Russophobes are extremely clear that it was not possible to bring down our economy and undermine the technological sovereignty of Russia,” the ambassador said, citing a similar opinion of specialists from the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund to support his words.

Earlier, on August 11, the United States added four people and one organization to the anti-Russian sanctions list. Entrepreneurs Mikhail Fridman, Petr Aven, German Khan and Alexei Kuzmichev fall under the new package of sanctions. In addition, a barrier continues to be built against the metallurgical industry in Russia.

Before that, on July 20, the US Treasury expanded the list of sanctions against Russian individuals and legal entities. Dozens of new names and companies have appeared on the department’s list.

Prior to that, in early June, the US Treasury also included seven Russian citizens and one company on the sanctions list.

On August 8, during a round table on the topic: “Prospects and factors for the growth of the Russian economy,” Vladimir Milovidov, head of the MGIMO Department of International Finance, said that when sanctions are adopted in large numbers, they cease to play at least some role. The expert emphasized that the desire of the state, against which sanctions have been imposed, for an alternative is stronger, the wider these restrictions are.

Western countries have stepped up sanctions pressure on Moscow against the backdrop of a special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022.