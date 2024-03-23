Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov laid flowers at a spontaneous memorial in Washington in memory of the victims of the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall. Despite the rainy weather, people carried flowers, candles and toys on Wisconsin Avenue, the Russian diplomatic mission said.

“The Russian Embassy in the USA thanks everyone who did not remain indifferent to the tragedy that occurred on March 22 at Crocus City Hall, shares our pain and mourns with us. <...> In the pouring rain, residents of Washington, D.C., bring flowers and children’s toys,” diplomats reported on the embassy’s Telegram channel.

They added that they have received numerous calls and letters expressing support and strong condemnation of the horrific attack from colleagues in the diplomatic corps, compatriots and ordinary Americans.

In Great Britain, flowers were also brought to the Russian Embassy in London throughout the day. Thousands of condolences and messages with words of support and grief were published in comments on the posts of the diplomatic mission on social networks.

“We express our deep gratitude to everyone who remained not indifferent to these tragic events and shares the pain along with the people of Russia,” the diplomats wrote on the Telegram channel.

On the same day, the Russian representative office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Rome reported that during the day it received more than 10 thousand messages of support from the people of the country in connection with the terrorist attack that took place in the Crocus City Hall concert hall in the Moscow region.

Earlier on March 23, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov held a series of telephone conversations with colleagues from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Hungary, Turkey, Jordan and Mali on the topic of the terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall near Moscow. As the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova noted, the world majority forced the West to change its rhetoric on the topic of what happened, which initially could have been limited to only general phrases about regret and sympathy.

The shooting at Crocus City Hall occurred on March 22. The concert hall was supposed to host a performance by the Picnic group. The Prosecutor General's Office of the Russian Federation reported that unknown persons in camouflage broke into the building and started shooting. The terrorists also set fire to the concert hall, causing a fire in the building with an area of ​​almost 13 thousand square meters. m.

A criminal case has been initiated under Art. 205 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Terrorist act”). According to the latest data from the Investigative Committee of Russia, the number of victims of the terrorist attack has increased to 133 people. The Moscow Region Ministry of Health has distributed an updated list of victims; it includes 140 people.

Several hotlines operate to support and assist the population of the capital and the Moscow region.

On March 23, the head of the Russian FSB, Alexander Bortnikov, reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin about the detention of 11 people, including four terrorists directly involved in the terrorist attack. According to the Investigative Committee, the latter were detained in the Bryansk region, not far from the border with Ukraine.

Vladimir Putin, during his address to Russians in connection with the tragedy, declared March 24 a day of national mourning.