Journalism is a privilege and daily painstaking work, said Anatoly Antonov, Russian Ambassador to the United States, in an address to the guests of the Russian Embassy in Washington on the occasion of the Day of the Russian Press.

On January 13, Russian and American correspondents, representatives of foreign media accredited in the US capital, and press secretaries of diplomatic missions came to the reception at the Russian diplomatic mission on January 13.

“Today we are celebrating the Russian Press Day. 320 years ago, on January 13, 1703, on the basis of the decree of Peter the Great, the first newspaper in Russia, Vedomosti, began to be published. <...> Engaging in journalism is a privilege and daily painstaking work. The fate of countries, strategic stability, and the well-being of millions of citizens depend on the veracity of your messages,” the diplomat said.

Antonov assured that despite the negative aspects that appear in the work of the media, they believe the journalists. People listen to the words of correspondents.

“That is why we call on the journalistic corps to be careful, attentive to information,” he said.

The Russian ambassador stressed the importance of following journalistic ethics, remembering not only one’s rights, but also one’s responsibility for every phrase.

He also expressed his conviction that the contribution of journalists to the normalization of Russian-American relations can be very significant and productive. However, one should never forget about one’s own safety, as journalistic activity is often associated with a huge risk to one’s life, the ambassador recalled.

“I would like to take this opportunity to pay tribute to the memory of those who died doing their duty in hot spots – in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Latin America. Today, the need to consolidate efforts on a global scale to ensure the safety and protection of media representatives is more relevant than ever,” Antonov said.

In Russia, on January 13, the professional holiday of the printed press is celebrated – the Day of the Russian Press. The celebration brings together editors, journalists, publishers, publicists, proofreaders and other professionals involved in the creation of newspapers and magazines. About the history and traditions of the holiday – in the material of Izvestia.