At the meeting of the UN Security Council (SC) there was no question of isolating Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and members of the Russian delegation, the visit was brilliant. This was announced on April 26 by Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov.

“I can tell you that the events were brilliant, successful, successful and, most importantly, productive. Of course, there can be no question of any isolation of the Russian minister or delegation,” he said.

In addition, according to him, the Russian side considers it necessary to support the lines of communication between the Russian Federation and the United States. Thus, Moscow is trying to make the most of contacts with Washington in order to convey the goals of a special military operation.

Lavrov arrived in New York on April 24 for a meeting of the UN Security Council. The event began the next day at the ministerial level on the topic of the Middle East settlement.

Lavrov also held talks with UN Secretary-General António Guterres, at which they discussed the subject of a grain deal, as well as the position of the UN regarding the conflict in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Washington denied visas to Russian journalists who were supposed to fly to New York with Lavrov. As the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova pointed out, such actions can be called manipulation of the topic of freedom of speech and the rights of journalists.

The post of chairmanship in the UN Security Council passed to Russia on April 1. Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov said that Russia will exercise all its rights, remaining a responsible member of this body.

As the White House noted on March 30, it is unpleasant for the United States to see Russia chair the UN Security Council. However, there are no international legal ways to deprive Russia of permanent membership in this body, Washington stressed.