The United States is offering Russia unacceptable conditions for negotiations on Ukraine from a position of strength, Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov said on October 20 on the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

“Official Washington offers us negotiations. The first condition is to stop the special military operation. The second is to withdraw all troops from the territory of Ukraine, that is, including Crimea, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions. And the third is to start thinking about how we will pay reparations. Is it possible to agree on something on this basis? Is it possible to voice such ideas at all? That is, they are trying to talk to us through the lip, ”he said.

The diplomat also spoke about the need for negotiations to determine the contours of the international order in various fields.

“We need negotiations in which we must define the contours of the international order. For example, if in the field of military-political I understand this, then in the field of economic there are very big questions,” the ambassador said.

