The international political environment is pushing Russia and China to strengthen their strategic partnership. This opinion expressed Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov in an interview with the American edition of Newsweek.

He noted that in the current situation in the world it undoubtedly leads to the strengthening of the strategic partnership between Moscow and Beijing. However, the diplomat stressed, unlike the United States and its NATO allies, Russia and China do not pursue any geopolitical plans and goals in relation to any sovereign state.

Antonov assured that Russian foreign policy is aimed at “creating a stable and sustainable system of international relations based on international law, the principles of equality, mutual respect and non-interference in the internal affairs of sovereign states.”

Earlier, the ambassador called the accusation of Russia in “aggressive plans against a neighboring state” by the United States as groundless propaganda of Washington.

State Duma Deputy Dmitry Novikov suggested that the United States could make a number of concessions to Russia in order to tear the country away from China in the framework of an economic war and try to establish dialogue and improve relations. He also predicted that another policy vector could be chosen: weakening Russia so that China would be left without a major ally.