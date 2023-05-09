In the United States, on the eve of the celebration of Victory Day, the level of Russophobia increased. This was announced on Tuesday, May 9, by Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov.

“The authorities (USA – Ed.) not only do not prevent the erasure of everything connected with Russia, but they themselves are trying to inflate hysteria by any means,” he said.

The head of the diplomatic mission added that the American press massively ignores Victory Day. In his opinion, this is due to the unwillingness to mention the decisive contribution of the Soviet army to the fight against the fascist threat.

Antonov also shared information about the vandal attack on an Orthodox chapel in the Russian section of the cemetery in Washington.

“There was a robbery in the church. Doors were broken, windows were smashed, icons were desecrated, frescoes were painted over. Many places of rest of Russian believers have been destroyed,” he said.

The news is being supplemented