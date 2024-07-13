Der Einzug der Braut ist nicht der erste und schon gar nicht der letzte Hingucker auf dieser Hochzeit, die man wohl mit Bollywood meets Oscars meets Grammys meets royal wedding beschreiben könnte. Oder, einfacher, als wohl teuerste Hochzeit des Jahres. Denn Geld spielt bei Anant Ambani und Radhika Merchant keine Rolle. Beide stammen aus reichen indischen Unternehmerfamilien, Ambanis Vater ist mit einem Vermögen von geschätzt 120 Milliarden US-Dollar sogar der reichste Mann Asiens. Und diesen Reichtum soll die Welt bei dieser Hochzeit auch sehen.

Die Kardashians und Boris Johnson feiern mit

Am Freitag haben sich Ambani und Merchant in Mumbai das Ja-Wort gegeben, die Feier dauert noch das ganze Wochenende an. Sie sind der Höhepunkt einer der längsten Pre-Wedding-Party der Welt: Schon seit mehr als 130 Tagen zelebriert das Paar das anstehende Großevent. Die Vor-Feierlichkeiten ließen bereits einen Vorgeschmack auf die eigentliche Hochzeit zu. Unter anderem traten Rihanna, Katy Perry und Justin Bieber für Millionengagen vor den Gästen des Paares auf, eine der Partys fand auf einem Kreuzfahrtschiff im Mittelmeer statt.

Also in attendance: Indian actress Priyanka Chopra and her husband, US singer Nick Jonas EPA

The guest list for the wedding was correspondingly prominent: Pictures and videos on social networks show Hollywood actor John Cena, for example. Indian actress Priyanka Chopra came with her husband, US singer Nick Jonas. Kim and Khloe Kardashian were also there, led into the hall by the groom’s mother as if they were the royal family. Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson came with his family, and FIFA President Gianni Infantino danced with Indian acting star Ranveer Singh.

Also in the cast: actor John Cena EPA

Exact details of the celebration were not known in advance, but a traditional Hindu ceremony took place on Friday. The motto was “an ode to Varanasi”. For Hindus, it is the holiest city in the country. In the Ambani conference center in Mumbai, where the wedding celebration is taking place, parts of the pilgrimage city were even recreated. According to media reports, food was also served by street vendors from the city more than a thousand kilometers away. Performances by US artists are expected for the party on Saturday. There are rumors about Adele, Drake and Lana del Rey.

Up to 600 million US dollars

The cost of the wedding is estimated by various media to be up to 600 million US dollars. And while fans of the family on social networks are eagerly awaiting the next snippet of the wedding and are happy about the international attention for Indian culture, the extravagance is also causing criticism: Among other things, numerous important roads in Mumbai were closed for the celebration. There are also complaints about the growing unequal distribution of wealth in Indian society. Even the mass wedding for 50 poor couples that the Ambanis organized a week earlier could not counteract this.