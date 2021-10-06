D.he streaming platform Twitch, which belongs to the Amazon group, was apparently hacked. This is consistently reported by some US tech news sites. An anonymous user of the controversial messaging board 4Chan published 125 gigabytes of data. Twitch is best known as a streaming platform for gaming and esports.

The data package therefore contains the source code, the code of programming tools and tools from the Amazon cloud offshoot AWS. It reveals how much Twitch has paid out to streamers over the past three years. There is a list circulating on Twitter that some of the streamers have made millions of dollars on the platform since August 2019. The best earner comes to $ 9.6 million. Some streamers have confirmed the accuracy of the numbers. The hack also made Twitch’s plans public to start a competitor for Steam. Steam is the most successful digital platform for selling computer games.

Neither a Twitch spokesman nor the Amazon company initially responded to a request from the FAZ. The well-known German streamer MontanaBlack, whose real name is Marcel Eris, who appears in the list, did not respond to a request.

The Amazon group bought the platform in 2014 for 970 million euros. Last year, Twitch had an average of 30 million daily users, according to its own information.

In the post that published the data, the Twitch community is referred to as a “disgusting toxic sewer.” The hack should cause disruption and competition in the market. Like most other platforms, Twitch has a distinct problem with hate speech and abuse.