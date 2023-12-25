Amazonwith the aim of consolidating its position in the face of fierce competition from Temu and Sheintwo e-commerce giants with roots in the world's second largest economy, China, is implementing a charm strategy of Chinese sellers. During a conference held from the beginning of the week until Friday, Amazon made official plans to open an “innovation center” near Shenzhena hub for technology businesses and cross-border e-commerce, often called “China's Silicon Valley”.

Amazon's strategy to counter Temu and Shein: here's how

The company has stated that this center will have theaim to support sellers in the Asia-Pacific region in the phases of product launch, brand building and digitalisation. In addition, Amazon offers Chinese sellers theaccess to its end-to-end supply chain servicerecently introduced in the United States in September, allowing them to manage the process of moving goods from factories abroad and replenishing them across multiple channels, including Amazon and others, all in onesingle integrated solution.

Although Amazon no longer operates directly in Chinathe country remains one very important crossroads for businesses looking to access the company's vast global customer base. According to Marketplace Pulse, at one point in time, nearly half of the top sellers on Amazon were based in China.

Amazon said that during 2023, the number of items sold by Chinese sellers on its site grew more than 20% year over year, and the number of Chinese sellers with sales exceeding $10 million is increased by 30%.

Temu and Shein's competition: what will Amazon do?

In context, a strong emerges competition from Temuowned by Chinese tech giant PDD Holdings, and Sheina brand that, although founded in China, recently moved its headquarters to Singapore. Sheinprimarily focused on fast fashion and accessories, launched a marketplace earlier this year, seeking to diversify its offering with a wider range of products, ranging from electronics to household items. Some Amazon merchants have started selling them on Shein in recent months.

Shein recently presented a confidential request for an IPO in the United States, a step that, while it could boost its popularity in the United States and globally, comes with scrutiny regarding its environmental impact, ties to China and allegations of using forced labor in its supply chain . The company was last valued at $66 billion.

Temua fascinating digital business niche that offers a mixture of eccentric products and cheaper alternatives to established brands, has gained substantially visibility thanks to a Super Bowl commercial earlier this year and further ramped up its presence with a robust marketing campaign in the fourth quarter.

According to a recent research note by T.D. Cowen, Temu accounted for 20% to 25% of purchased ad impressions on Google in the fourth quarter, a stark contrast to “near zero” at the end of 2022. Temu shoppers spend nearly double the time on the app compared to platforms like Amazon and eBay.

Amazon's response: reduce commissions on clothing

Responding to this intensified competition, Amazon recently announced a review of seller fees, significantly reducing the commission applied to clothing priced under $15, bringing it from 17% to 5%. An obvious attempt to attract Shein and Temu sellers.

Josh Silverman, CEO of Etsy, acknowledged at an investor event earlier this month that Temu and Shein are “taking a small share from everyone”. Etsy, known for its dedication to handmade and artisanal products, announced Wednesday it was laying off 11% of its workforce, or about 225 employees. The dynamics of e-commerce market seems to be constantly evolvingwith key players adapting their strategies to meet new challenges and capitalize on emerging opportunities.