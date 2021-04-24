New Amazon center in Illescas (Toledo). Negredo Martin, Jaime / Europa Press

All the data indicated that 2020 was the best year in Amazon’s history, making it one of the big winners of the change in habits resulting from the pandemic, with consumers spending more on purchases over the internet. Its five Spanish subsidiaries were no exception. The annual accounts of Amazon Online Spain, Amazon Spain Services, Amazon Data Services, Amazon Road Transport Spain and Amazon Spain Fulfillment added last year revenues of 1,569 million euros, 88% more than the previous year. This rebound was not accompanied in the same proportion by the declared results, which fell, or by the tax bill: the US company paid 8.4 million in corporate tax.

These calculations do not take into account the branch, Amazon EU SARL, based in Luxembourg and in which it groups the bulk of its business in Spain, including retail sales through Amazon.com. According to Cinco Días, that raised the US giant’s billing in Spain to about 5,400 million euros, about half of what El Corte Inglés billed last year.

The subsidiaries based in Spain have other Amazon companies as their main clients, including the parent company, so obtaining profits is not such an urgent objective, given that the income received is subtracted from other companies in the group. That has helped profits follow the reverse path of revenue: the subsidiaries together earned 13 million euros last year, 10% down from 14.5 million in 2019.

Amazon Spain Fulfillment, created in 1998, and Amazon Road Transport Spain, the two logistics, transportation, warehousing and distribution subsidiaries, accounted for almost three-quarters of revenues and practically all profits. Dedicated to managing warehouses and preparing and dispatching orders from the company’s logistics centers in Spain (located in Madrid, Seville, Barcelona, ​​Toledo and Murcia), the turnover of Amazon Spain Fulfillment (ASF) went from 331 million to 580 million, a jump of 75%, although the benefits suffered, going from 18 to 13 million euros, 28% less. For its part, Amazon Road Transport Spain jumped from 237.6 to 566.4 million, a spectacular increase of 138%.

While the pandemic has put tens of thousands of people out of work in Spain, all Amazon subsidiaries continued to hire. In the case of the ASF logistics division, the largest, its average workforce grew by 1,851 people, to 5,752 employees. If that number is crossed with the expense in salaries, the average salary of these is around 28,000 euros. This is explained by the lower remuneration of the warehouse valet position, which represents 6,915 of the 7,744 employees of this subsidiary, with the number of men practically doubling that of women.

The logistics subsidiary ASF has been the one that has paid the most in taxes, 6.3 million. Others, such as Amazon Spain Services, a subsidiary that provides administrative, financial and technical services, not only did not have to scratch their pockets, but also received a return of 2.44 million. Most of its turnover comes from abroad (23 million in Spain and 132 million outside the country), but despite raising the turnover from 100 to 155 million, it was the one that had the largest red numbers, 4.4 million. Its 1,847 workers on average, 799 more than a year earlier, have very different salaries: 90,300 euros for senior and intermediate managers, 48,810 euros for specialists and 25,901 euros for assistants.

Dependence on abroad appears much less strongly in Amazon Online Spain, which had a turnover of 257 million in Spain and almost three outside. Its function is to provide online advertising and marketing services to other group companies. And it is the most lucrative for your staff. Its 104 workers, quite even by gender, earn on average about 87,000 euros, in line with a very high turnover in relation to staff size: 260 million euros, 2.5 million per employee. This subsidiary lost 356,000 euros, and paid 335,000 euros in corporation tax.

The least relevant piece of the machinery of subsidiaries of the firm created by Jeff Bezos is Amazon Data Services, whose purpose is to offer data processing and hosting services to group companies. His numbers pale in front of the rest: he has nine employees, and his income was 6.7 million euros, a considerable amount in relation to the workforce. He earned 204,000 euros, and left in the public coffers 90,000 euros in concept of corporation tax.