Endless queues this Monday in front of the Barcelona Fair from early in the morning. The applicants wait their turn to sing for just a few seconds in front of one of the four judges of the casting of a new edition of Triumph operation. The musical contest returns after the 2020 edition, the last one to be broadcast, was interrupted for a few weeks due to the pandemic. This time, it will not be seen on TVE or on a private channel, but on the Amazon Prime Video platform, with a former contestant from its first edition, Chenoa, as presenter. But it will continue to have weekly live galas. The participants, mostly very young, have sung one of the 50 songs selected by the organization and some more of their choice. “We are all super excited, what this program generates is very strong.” This is how Noemí Galera, director of the program’s academy, has described the state of mind of her team minutes before the tests began, which will continue in several Spanish cities until September. Tinet Rubira, director of the production company responsible for the format, Gestmusic, has assessed the level of the contestants: “There is a lot of talent.”

The contest returns thanks to the platform, with more content and for a larger audience, as it is broadcast outside of Spain. “People, instead of going to a chain of the usual ones, are going to go to a platform, which is what we are all used to,” Galera argued. This year, in addition to the 24-hour broadcast and the usual galas, the contest will add a daily magazine that will be broadcast on the platform. Rubira believes that growth will be exponential: “What we will do in Spain will be seen in 31 Latin American countries.” In addition, according to the producer, this is the first time that live content has been made on a platform in a serial manner. “The experiments that have been carried out to date worldwide with the platforms that make live content are a football match, an event, a concert… This is something that has never been done,” Rubira pointed out.

Aspiring contestants for the next edition of ‘Operación Triunfo’, waiting this Monday to enter the ‘casting’ in Barcelona. KIKE RINCÓN – EUROPA PRESS (KIKE RINCÓN – EUROPA PRESS)

The heat has not been an impediment for the young people who have patiently waited their turn under the scorching sun. Laura Rodríguez, 24 years old, is the first time she has introduced herself: “I have no expectations, because there are so many people, but dreaming is free”. Tania Caelles (21) and Aída Martínez (26) are waiting sitting with their friends, accompanied by a couple of guitars. They have been queuing since half past eight in the morning and do not know what time they will enter. Cristina is 24 years old and is one of the first in line. She is from Madrid, but when she saw the ad for the casting He didn’t think twice: “I’m passionate about music, and as soon as I saw it I said: ‘I’m going to Barcelona’”. Next to the door, about 20 young people are waiting with a “Prime pass”, which allows them to skip the line, although they have to do the casting likewise. They got it because they were selected after uploading a video to social media performing a song.

Isaac Pacheco, 25, has been one of the first to sing, why he already had one of those passes, and he has chosen the songs Hit me baby one more timeby Britney Spears, and Bad Romanceby Lady Gaga. She is from Venezuela and lives in Girona. He has passed the first round: “I did not expect it, I was a little insecure.” The organization anticipates that some 2,000 young people will pass through the casting of this new Triumph operation in the city. The access tests will stop throughout the summer in Zaragoza, Santiago de Compostela and Valencia, among other places, before arriving in Madrid on September 19.

