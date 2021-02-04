Andy Jassy, the executive who will replace Jeff Bezos as the head of Amazon executive, has reaffirmed the company’s commitment to video game industry. And it’s important because Amazon Games Studios is in question inside and outside the company, and the next CEO acknowledges the “Severe challenges” whom it faces.

Amazon’s games division is not the most profitable of those run by the e-commerce giant (to put it mildly). The entry into this market, they say as a personal bet by Bezos, was a source of curiosity and doubt from the beginning given the differences with the company’s music and video businesses, these are more successful. The launch of the streaming service Amazon Luna was another key moment to see if video games had a future at Amazon.

This week we learned that Google will close the two internal Stadia studios without having published a single game and after a significant investment including outstanding signings. It is a sample of the difficulties of this industry and streaming in particular. Some services that absolutely monopolize the music industry and the same can be said of other sections such as video, film or television.

But games are something else entirely and so far no service has been able to break through. Google, NVIDIA, Microsoft, Amazon… they have a lot of work ahead of them if they want to be successful.

Amazon Games Studios under Andy Jassy

To the general difficulties, reflected by Google with Stadia this week, Amazon Games Studios joins others of its own. Its two major attempts to launch games have ended in fiasco and the cancellation of projects of many others fueled rumors that the division was not working and that Bezos could choose to take drastic measures. It hasn’t helped that director, Mike Frazzini, has been embroiled in much controversy from day one.

Andy Jassy expressed his support for the executive already the games division a day before the public announcement that he will be the next CEO of Amazon. The basic idea is to hold the investment, as can be read in Jassy’s email: «Some companies take off in the first year and others take many years. Although we have not been successful at AGS yet, I think we will if we hold on ».

“Being successful right away is obviously less stressful, but when it takes longer, it is often sweeter”Jassy wrote in the email. “I think this team will get there if we focus on what matters most”.

It should be remembered that Jassy is the current CEO of AWS and one of the gurus for what started as an internal Amazon service has grown into a giant after exponential growth in the last decade to become the most successful cloud infrastructure company on the planet.

It is obvious that a cloud computing and storage service as powerful as Amazon Web Services is going to be key for the company’s games division and especially for its streaming service. And many good games….