The emergence of new platforms does not seem to be having the impact that the industry was looking for. Google has not managed to establish its Google Stadia service and with it, its studies have suffered the consequences. It seems that in the case of Amazon the same situation is occurring, although they have done more extensive work. After two years pending possible developments in its development, information arrives by which it is communicated that the game of The Lord of the Rings of Amazon would have been canceled.

We go back in time to 2019, when Amazon Games confirmed the development of a new game based on the Lord of the Rings license. Everything pointed to a great project at the time, when Amazon Games seemed to be trying to find its place in such a lucrative industry. In addition, the purchase of the Leyou study seemed a good indication to be able to cement a project that was going to accompany other new IPs that were being developed.

But according to has released the medium Bloomberg, an Amazon spokesperson reportedly indicated that Amazon’s Lord of the Rings game had been canceled. After a while of work, Amazon Game Studios together with Leyou Technologies have concluded that “We have not been able to secure the terms to continue with this title at this time.” We have been able to verify, from so many other projects, that 2020 has been a bad year for developers. The pandemic has disrupted many plans and could be one of the reasons that has led Amazon to stop this development for the moment.

The seatle spokesman who has made this situation known, comments that “We love the intellectual property of The Lord of the Rings and are disappointed that we are not bringing this game to customers”. And it is a history that repeats itself, because in recent years Amazon Game Studios has announced great proposals that, to this day, have not yet been able to prove their worth. It is not the first game to be canceled, because before this, other projects such as Crucible and Breakaway suffered the same fate. The current trick that remains is New World, the MMO that already accumulates a few delays and is expected to arrive next May.

These are difficult times and it seems that the emergence of new platforms is not serving to enrich the industry as much as we would like. The lack of confidence, or conviction, is giving rise to ambitions that, as the months go by, fall on deaf ears. Amazon has gained weight in the industry with the acquisition of Twitch, offering an important link with the gaming community and even with its own gaming platform at Amazon Games. But this platform lacks the push that can be given by launching an exclusive product developed by its First Parties.

Everything we know about The Lord of the Rings, the ambitious Amazon Prime Video series

Around the license of The Lord of the rings, there is still hope on the part of Amazon, since they have to their credit the production of a series for their video platform. On the other hand, we can’t forget about Gollum’s game, which doesn’t seem to be having it easy to set a release date.

