Following reports earlier this year that Amazon was eyeing up a live-action TV adaptation of Sony Santa Monica’s God of War series, the project is now officially going for Prime Video.

According to The Hollywood Reporterthe show has been in development since March and will, notably, focus on Kratos’ dad years in Midgard as per 2018’s God of War reboot, rather than the ultra-violent Greek-mythology-inspired adventures of Kratos’ earlier games.

Here’s how the show’s official description teases its plot: “When his beloved wife dies, Kratos sets off on a dangerous journey with his estranged son to spread her ashes from the highest peak – his wife’s final wish. Kratos soon realizes the journey is an epic quest in disguise, one who will test the bonds between father and son, and force Kratos to battle new gods and monsters for the fate of the world.”

Digital Foundry takes a look at God of War Ragnarök.

Wheel of Time’s Rafe Judkins will serve as showrunner on the God of War TV adaptation, which doesn’t yet have an ETA, with production being handled by Sony Pictures Television, Amazon Studios, and PlayStation Productions.

God of War is, somewhat remarkably, only the second video game adaptation confirmed to be in the works at Amazon alongside Fallout, putting it some considerable way behind streaming rival Netflix – whose upcoming slate includes takes on Horizon Zero Dawn, Devil May Cry, Assassin’s Creed, Splinter Cell, and Tomb Raider.

Amazon has, however, been linked to a third video game project, with reports surfacing last year that it was looking at adapting Mass Effect.