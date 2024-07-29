Like a Dragonpreviously known as Yakuza, has gone from being a niche franchise to one of SEGA’s most iconic properties in recent years. Thanks to its newfound popularity, several projects have been greenlit, including a live-action series. Thus, during San Diego Comic-Con, Amazon shared the first official trailer for Like a Dragon: Yakuza.

The series of Like a Dragon: Yakuza will arrive on Prime Video on October 24and Amazon has finally given us our first look at the long-awaited adaptation of Kiryu’s adventure. Here we get to see a couple of scenes in Kamurocho, as well as a recreation of a couple of iconic events from the original game.

Like a Dragon: Yakuza will be in charge of adapting the events of the first game in the serieswhere Kiryu will have to face Nishikiyama after spending 10 years in prison. Unfortunately, it is currently unknown how closely the series will adhere to RGG Studio’s original work, although the trailer shows us a combination of material we all already know and a couple of new sequences.

We remind you that the series of Like a Dragon: Yakuza It will premiere on Prime Video on October 24, 2024. In related news, we now know when the next game from the creators of Like a Dragon will be revealed. Likewise, here is our review of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

Author’s Note:

The only thing I didn’t like about the trailer is the horrible design of the Millennium Tower, but other than that, I liked what I saw. I hope this series takes inspiration from Kiwami for everything that has to do with Nishiki. Now we just have to wait to see the final product.

Via: Prime Video