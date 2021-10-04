Cruel intentions is a film adapted from 1999, directed by Roger kumble and based on the novel The Dangerous Friendships by the writer Choderlos de Laclos. Over the years it has become an essential film for movie lovers. It was recently confirmed that a reboot is being prepared, but presented as series.

Everything would indicate that it is a new version of the same story, it will not be a spin-off, prequel or continuation. The plot will continue to be the main and already known: two stepbrothers of good social and economic status will do everything possible to maintain a high profile among their family and friends. The company behind it all is Amazon.

Kathryn with her stepbrother Sebastian Valmont. Photo: Sony Pictures

So far, according to Deadline’s note, the series is in the first stage, it will be written by Phoebe fisher and Sara goodman. Production will be in charge of Neal H. Mortiz, who curiously held the same position in the original film.

It is not known who will be the Hollywood figures who will star in this reboot, less if an actor from the first cast will return to get involved in some way. Sex games It had two more tapes, one from 2000 and the other from 2004, but none were related.

YOU CAN SEE: Netflix, Amazon, HBO and Disney Plus: all the series that were canceled in 2021

Long ago there was talk of a pilot chapter; however, it came to nothing. Now it seems that it will come true. We can only wait to discover what else the masters of film and television are preparing for us.

Reese Witherspoon as Annette Hargrove. Photo: Sony Pictures

Curious fact

Sex games had part of its success thanks to a rare scene in Hollywood: the kiss between the actresses Selma blair and Sarah Michelle Gellar.

Selma Blair and Sarah Michelle Gellar as Cecille Caldwell and Kathryn Merteuil. Photo: Sony Pictures

What is Cruel intentions about?

The 90s film tells the plot of two half-brothers Kathryn (Sarah Michelle Gellar) Sebastian (Ryan Philippe), well off, who live in Manhattan. Kathryn breaks up with her boyfriend and, dead of jealousy, asks Sebastian to seduce her Annette (Reese Witherspoon), her ex’s new partner.