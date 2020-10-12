The festival season is about to begin, in such a way, the announcement of the dates of festive sale by big companies has also started. In this episode, e-commerce giant Amazon (Amazon) has also made a lot of preparations in view of the festive season. Let us know that Amazon has announced the date of its much awaited The Great Indian Festival 2020. Sale will start from October 17, 2020 with a bumper discount. The company has not only given a shocking discounter to woo its customers, but has also given an opportunity for extra instant discount. Amazon Prime members will get access from October 16.

Focus on Small and Medium Business

There is also a good chance for more than 6.50 lakh vendors in this festival season. This time the company has focused on small and medium business. In such a situation, if customers buy goods from small and medium sellers, then they will be given a discount of 10 percent. Vice President Manish Tiwari tells about the trend of smartphone sales, that the demand for smartphones of Rs 15-20 thousand is more in the market at this time.

Know how much discount will be available on

Amazon Home and Kitchen items can get up to 60 percent discount. At the same time, the discount of up to 70 percent on clothes and accessories, 50 percent on food and items and 70 percent on electronic items and accessories have been given. In this sale of Amazon, there will be an advantage of up to Rs 13500 under the exchange offer, i.e. you can save up to Rs 500 every day.

Significantly, some products in these cells can be launched online. There will be tremendous offers on cell phones in the cell.

Use this bank card if you want extra discount

If you use HDFC bank card while shopping on Amazon, then you can take instant discount up to 10%. In this sale of Amazon, you have been given the facility of exchange offer, no cost emi, complete appliances protection. With this, if you are an Amazon prime member, then you will get the first entry in the cell and you will get many benefits. Not only this, you are also going to get daily shopping rewards at Amazon’s The Great Indian Festival Sale. The company has also offered cashback and no-cost EMI during Amazon’s Great Indian Festival Sale.