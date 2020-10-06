E-commerce company Amazon’s annual sale ‘Great Indian Festival’ is going to start from October 17. This sale will start from October 16 for the company member members.

Significantly, during the festive season, e-commerce companies organize their annual sales. Flipkart’s annual sale ‘Big Billion Days’, owned by Amazon’s rival Walmart, is also from October 16 to 21. At the same time, Snapdeal has also announced its first annual sale.

Amazon.com has not announced the last date of sale this year as in previous years. The company said in the virtual program that this cell will run for a month and will remain in the festive season of Dussehra and Diwali. The company expects more than 6.5 lakh vendors to join SAIL this year.

Amazon India Vice President Manish Tiwari said that this year the Great Indian Festival is an opportunity for our vendors, associates to reach crores of customers across the country. Sellers associated with our platform are excited about it. He hopes that this will help him grow the business. Our effort for our customers will be to provide every item of their need on the platform and reach them safely in their home.

Giving an example of a recent Nielsen survey, he said that his vendors are very optimistic about this festive season. Tiwari said that according to the survey, more than 85 percent of small and medium businesses associated with the platform are expected to reach new customers and increase sales. More than 74 percent expect business to improve while 78 percent expect their products to improve on the platform.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi: next installment in bank account, know how to get registered in PM Kisan Yojana