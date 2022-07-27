The set of the next series Amazon Fallout TV seems to have partially leaked, as we can now take a first close look at the power armor version of Fallout.

Eagle-eyed fans on Reddit note that the armor design in the photo is very reminiscent of the T-60 power armor found in Fallout 4 and 76. This suggests that the aesthetic direction of the series was set by the developed Fallouts from Bethesda.

These aren’t the first images that have leaked from the Fallout set. Last week, we received some snaps that appear to show the show’s blueprints for the vault interiors and the suits the characters are supposedly wearing. Before that, someone stumbled upon a set of the show as it was starting filming on Staten Island.



In short, apparently the production has started, we just have to wait for the first photos (or any videos) of the actors.

Source: Wccftech