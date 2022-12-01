Bethesda’s Todd Howard has shed more light on Amazon’s upcoming Fallout adaptation.

Speaking on Lex Fridman’s podcast, the show’s executive producer stated that the upcoming series is “not a retelling of a game story”. Rather, it will take place on a separate area of ​​the world’s map.

“Let’s tell a story here that fits in the world that we have built, doesn’t break any of the rules, can reference things in the games, but isn’t a retelling of the games,” Howard elaborated.

Learn more about adapting Fallout’s post-nuclear setting for live action in this special interview.

“[It] exists in the same world but is its own unique thing, so it adds to it. While also, people who haven’t played the games, who can’t experience how crazy cool Fallout is, can watch the series.”

Howard says it is this fresh approach to the franchise from Amazon that ultimately won him over.

“When people wanted to make a movie they wanted to tell the story of Fallout 3 or tell the story of Fallout 4, and it was meh,” he explained. “For this it was, ‘hey let’s do something that exists within the world of Fallout.'”

There are still very few details pertaining to this upcoming adaptation, although leaks have revealed the inside of the series’ vault, some Vault insignia and a Vault Boy poster warning of the outside world.

Meanwhile, an official shot from the producers was released as part of the series’ anniversary in October.

This showed a mysterious figure silhouetted in the open entrance to Vault 33, while three other figures – all wearing their regulation blue Vault-Tec jumpsuits – looked on from within. Rather ominously, a pair of legs could also be seen on the floor in the distance.

In addition to this, we also know of several confirmed cast members including Walton Goggins, who appears to be playing a Ghoul. Meanwhile, back in June, it was revealed that Kyle MacLachlan of Twin Peaks and Desperate Housewives fame had joined the cast in an unspecified role. This announcement followed an earlier one that revealed Yellowjackets’ Ella Purnell would also be starring in the Fallout adaptation.

As with MacLachlan, Purnell’s role is still unknown, however sources close to the show state she is “upbeat and uncannily direct with an all-American can-do spirit… But an intensity in her eyes says she might just be a tiny bit dangerous.”